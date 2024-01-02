Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.10

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.10 and last traded at C$103.65, with a volume of 20781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The company has a market cap of C$32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.9637097 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.763 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. Also, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. Insiders have sold a total of 44,279 shares of company stock worth $3,123,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

