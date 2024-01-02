Reviewing Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares British Land and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $503.89 million 9.18 -$1.25 billion N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $150.28 billion 0.44 $18.90 billion $18.55 5.97

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.31% 11.97% 4.41%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares British Land and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for British Land and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 3 1 2 0 1.83 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

British Land has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats British Land on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics. Our three Campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent's Place are dynamic neighbourhoods, attracting growth customers and sectors, and offering some of the best connected, highest quality and most sustainable space in London. We are delivering our fourth Campus at Canada Water, where we have planning consent to deliver 5m sq ft of residential, commercial, retail and community space over 53 acres. Our Campuses account for 63% of our portfolio. Retail & London Urban Logistics accounts for 37% of the portfolio and is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfilment. We are complementing this with urban logistics primarily in London, focused on development-led opportunities. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our approach is focused on three key pillars where British Land can create the most benefit: Greener Spaces, making our whole portfolio net zero carbon by 2030, Thriving Places, partnering to grow social value and wellbeing in the communities where we operate and Responsible Choices, advocating responsible business practices across British Land and throughout our supply chain, and maintaining robust governance structures.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships and importers. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

