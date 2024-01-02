Reviewing Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.63% 11.29% 4.86% Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $2.09 7.21 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.