Reviewing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 3 2 0 2.40 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $1.96, suggesting a potential downside of 22.68%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,639.13%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blend Labs and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -144.45% -336.06% -54.71% Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $235.20 million 2.68 -$720.17 million ($0.99) -2.56 Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.42 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blend Labs beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

