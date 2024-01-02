Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 304,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 611,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

