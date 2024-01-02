Ric Lewis Purchases 1,336 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.36 ($4,270.16).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.5 %

LGEN traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 247.30 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,134. The stock has a market cap of £14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 780.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.18.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 333 ($4.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.50 ($3.89).

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.