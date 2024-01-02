Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

