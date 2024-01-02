Robbins Farley Buys 1,095 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Robbins Farley raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

HON opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average is $193.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

