Robbins Farley Buys 315 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

