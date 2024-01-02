Robbins Farley Buys Shares of 4,024 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $310.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.07.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

