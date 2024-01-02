Robbins Farley Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Robbins Farley grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.5% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

