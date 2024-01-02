Robbins Farley Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 20,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 117.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $489.99 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.