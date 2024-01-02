Robbins Farley Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 328,400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.22 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

