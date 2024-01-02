Robbins Farley Raises Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Robbins Farley raised its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,490,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

