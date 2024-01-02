Robbins Farley Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.