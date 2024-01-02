Robbins Farley Sells 1,804 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robbins Farley reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 212,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

