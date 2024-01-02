Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

