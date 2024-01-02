Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.45.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.6 %

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

