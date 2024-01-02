Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 5.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.46 and last traded at $121.88. 1,724,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,500,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

