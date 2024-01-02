Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 874272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
