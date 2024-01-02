Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 874272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Rumble Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth $138,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sacks David O boosted its position in Rumble by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sacks David O now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 246,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 24.7% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.