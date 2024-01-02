Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 874272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Rumble Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth $138,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sacks David O boosted its position in Rumble by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sacks David O now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 246,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 24.7% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

