Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.50

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 65095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,863,000 after buying an additional 2,041,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

