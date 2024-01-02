Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. 332,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 634,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $58,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

