RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. RxSight has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $41.43.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $924,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,549.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,313 over the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 788.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

