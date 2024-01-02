Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10,735.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The stock has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $268.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

