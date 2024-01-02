Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Update

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:IOT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 3,475,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,541. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 774,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,757,992 shares of company stock valued at $52,768,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

