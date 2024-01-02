Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 369,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,131,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

