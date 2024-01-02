Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

