Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Trimmed by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 6,505,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,837. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

