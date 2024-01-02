Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.00

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.75 ($1.13), with a volume of 48082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £74.75 million, a PE ratio of 4,375.00 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.70.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

