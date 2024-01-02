Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 403,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,657. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.