Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $48,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

