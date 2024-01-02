Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. 368,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

