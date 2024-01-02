Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 959,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $83.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

