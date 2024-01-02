Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

