Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,834. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

