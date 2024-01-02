Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 925,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,509. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.