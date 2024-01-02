Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145,705 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,142,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 4,863,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

