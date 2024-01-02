Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 137,728 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

