Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,705 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. 3,957,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

