Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,142,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 188,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,900,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,459,000 after purchasing an additional 212,476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 3,843,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

