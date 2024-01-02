Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fundamentum LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 4,944,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

