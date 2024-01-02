Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

