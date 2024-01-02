Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.