Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 166,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

