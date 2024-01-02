Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $60.80

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.80, but opened at $63.00. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 102,352 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

