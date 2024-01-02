SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:SCYX remained flat at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.33). SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 238.09% and a net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 150,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

