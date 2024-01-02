Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Secoo Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 157,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.03.
About Secoo
