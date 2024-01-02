Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Secoo Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 157,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

