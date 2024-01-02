Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.65

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 631400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6553162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

