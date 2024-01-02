SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 6.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.92. 10,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $599.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,034,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

