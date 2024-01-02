Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. 2,566,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

